Obituary: Eddie Ray Sparrow, 62, Bardstown

Eddie Ray Sparrow, 62, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1960, in Washington County. He worked for Big O’Tire. He had a passion for lawnmowers and repairing them. He was a firefighter with the Northeast Nelson Fire Department, and passionately loved his grandkids.

EDDIE RAY SPARROW

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rekita Ann Sparrow; his parents, Estill and Ada Lewis Sparrow; one sister, Nancy Sparrow Kirsch; six brothers, Joe Sparrow, J.B. Sparrow, Junior Sparrow, Marvin Sparrow, Robert Lee Sparrow, Jessie Lewis; his best friend, Danny Maddox; and his dog, Clyde.

He is survived by one daughter, Brittany (Charles) Dickey of Bardstown; one brother, Joe Lewis; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Dickey and Carson Dickey, both of Bardstown; two aunts, Ophine Nalley and Rose Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-