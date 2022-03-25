Video: March 23 Don Thrasher interview on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 24, 2022 — Don Thrasher, a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive, was the guest interviewed Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by Margie and Jim on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks.” Thrasher is one of three Republicans seeking to be the party’s nominee to face-off in November against Democratic candidate Eric Shelburne to be the county’s next judge executive. Running time: 38 minutes.

