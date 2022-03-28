Nelson County Jail Logs — March 21-27, 2022
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Monday, March 21, 2022
Sandra Renee Gonzalez, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:34 a.m. March 21, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.
James Marvin Coulter, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influenace of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment – police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, third-degree – police or probation officer; resisting arrest; no operators license; no insurance; reckless driving; careless driving; improper passing; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; license plate not legible; failure to signal; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; criminal trespsassing, third-degree; disregarding stop sign; no tail lamps; one headlight; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without permssion. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sabrina Kay Humphrey, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $5,600. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Guy Gibson, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijauana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 34, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $328 cash. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Stephen Ronald Newton, 43, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Dawn Marie Walker, 37, Louisville, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by Probation & Parole.
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
James William Brown Jr., 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Bruce Lee Fowler, 45, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25, 000 cash. Booked at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Eric Conner, 51, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Thomas Jerome Mudd, disorderly conduct, second-degree; residents not to use license of other states; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:41 p.m.Thursday, March 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.
Friday, March 25, 2022
Christopher Allen Farris, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Travis Michael Pulley, 40, White House, Tenn., alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Timothy Dean Bartley, 28, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $453 cash. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Romel Delroy Perkins, 27, Frankfort, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Demetrius Denzel Booth, 22, Frankfort, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Lee Greenwell, 57, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts); possession of marijuana. Bond total is $3,715 cash. Booked at 12:38 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Christopher Alan Barley, 28, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Mitchell Hawkins, 29, Lebanon Junction, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
-30-