Obituary: Mary Anastasia ‘Stacy’ Whitson, 60, Bardstown

Mary Anastasia “Stacy” Whitson, 60, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Feb. 26, 1962, in Bardstown to the late Troy Ray and Margaret Ann Bartley Whitson. She was a homemaker and loved the University of Louisville Cardinals, She enjoyed walking and loved life to the fullest. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Hughlin Whitson.

She is survived by one sister, Vanessa Whitson of Bardstown; three brothers, Tim Whitson and Dwain Whitson, both of Bardstown, and Billy (Debbie) Whitson of Bloomfield; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services or visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

