Obituary: Danny Vincent Smith ,76, New Haven

Danny Vincent Smith ,76, of New Haven, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Harmony Court Rehab and Nursing in Cincinnati. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was born June 9, 1945, in Louisville to the late Joseph Hugh and Margaret Beulah Miles Smith. He was a produce manager for Kroger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenny Smith; and two sisters, Joyce Smith and Mary Lois Mcfelia.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Elizabeth “Betty” Hagan Smith; two daughters, Tamela T. (Larry) Hall and Stacy (Timmy) Thornsberry, both of New Haven; one brother, Joseph Harold Smith of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

