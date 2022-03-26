Obituary: Emma Lou Green, 100, Louisville

Emma Lou Green, 100, of Louisville, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Norton Women & Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 18, 1922 in Bloomfield. She was the daughter of the late Froman Neal & Nancy Tong.

EMMA LOU GREEN

She was a graduate of the Spencerian College of Business where she obtained an associate’s degree in business / accounting. For more than 45 years, she was an administrative assistant for Southern Optical. She was a charter member of the Trinity Temple for more than 50 years and also the St. Mark Methodist Church. She loved flowers, to garden and had an appetite for sweets. Her church always held a special place in her heart. She lived a full life, a life well lived.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by

one sister, Dorothy Hayden; one brother, John R. Neal; a niece, Barbara Aubrey; one nephew, John R. Neal Jr.; and two husbands, John Dodds and Billy Green.

She is survived by one stepdaughter, Mary Lynn Johnson; and a host of other extended relatives, friends & family to mourn her passing.

In lieu of customary expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home. Burial is in the Maple Garden of the Evergreen Cemetery and Garden Mausoleums, where she will be buried next to her first husband.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Evergreen Funeral Home.

-30-