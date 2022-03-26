Nelson County Gazette website back up after server issues cause 12-hour outage

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 25, 2022 — The Nelson County Gazette website was offline for approximately 12 hours after unknown issues arose with the site’s hosing company server farm.

A range of sites were affected by the outage, according to tech support.

The Gazette received numerous calls, texts and emails from readers with concerns about the website not being available.

The Gazette has worked with the same hosting provider — WP Engine — for nearly 10 years with only a handful of disruptions during that time.

-30-