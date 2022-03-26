Hardin County Narcotics Task Force scores big with 4,200-pound marijuana bust
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Friday, March 25, 2022 — The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, in conjunction with the Kentucky State Police, U.S. Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, intercepted a truck shipment of more than 4,200 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.
The large shipment of packaged marijuana originated in Canada and was destined for an address in Bardstown. It had a street value of more $10 million.
According to a task force press release, the investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, (270) 769-0694. Callers can remain anonymous.
-30-