Obituary: Joseph Patrick ‘Joe Pat’ Stanley, 60, New Haven

Joseph Patrick “Joe Pat” Stanley, 60, of New Haven, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home. He was a 1980 graduate of Nelson County High School. He served in the Army National Guard, and was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed softball, golf, horse racing, and baking.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Edna Stanley and Dee and Mary Alice Head; his parents, Dink and Hanny Stanley; and three brothers, Ralph Stanley, David Stanley and Tommy Stanley.

He is survived by his siblings, Iris LaRue (Alex) and Matthew Stanley (Tammy); six nephews; five nieces; four great-nephews; six great-nieces; and a host of cousins and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Catherine Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

