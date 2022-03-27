Obituary: Randolph ‘Bob’ Stover, 100, Bardstown

Randolph “Bob” Stover, 100, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab. He was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Winder, Ga. He retired from Jersey Central Power and Light with 31 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving from 1939-1948 as a Chief Torpedo Man. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus, a member of American Legion Post 42, the VFW, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in South Amboy, New Jersey. He was an avid bird watcher who loved fishing and his walks in the woods.

RANDOLPH “BOB” STOVER

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Boyle Stover; and two brothers, Robert Stover and Wyley Stover.

He is survived by one daughter, Maureen (George) McReynolds of Gordonsville, Va.; two sons, John (Judy) Stover of Bardstown and Kevin Stover of Old Bridge, N.J.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No funeral service is planned. Burial is in New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin, N.J.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

