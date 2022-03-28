Acts announced for the 2022 season of the Budweiser Live at the Park Concert Series

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 28, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s 2022 Budweiser Live at the Park Concert Series at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

The concert series this year will not disappoint its fans; the concert has scheduled a mix of familiar acts with new ones.

“We’re so excited to bring back this wonderful concert series, which allows members of the community and beyond to enjoy live music at our scenic, outdoor venue,” said Johnny Warren, executive artistic director for The Stephen Foster Story and the Stephen Foster Drama Association. “This summer, we feature some Kentucky favorites, as well as tribute acts that are packed with excellent musicians and timeless songs.”

The concert series sponsors include Smith Brothers Distributing Company and Heaven Hill Distillery.

Tickets can be purchased for individual concerts or season tickets, which cover all five concerts in the series. They also will be available along with admission to a performance of The Stephen Foster Story at the amphitheater or the Songs of Stephen Foster Saturday Matinee.

This year’s lineup includes:

• The Crashers, Friday, June 10. A high-energy party band, The Crashers perform an eclectic repertoire that includes current Top 40 hits, classic rock, oldies and more. Members of The Crashers have performed with artists such as Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Aerosmith and Michael McDonald.

• The Kentucky Headhunters, Monday, July 11. Known for hits on the country charts such as “Dumas Walker,” “Oh Lonesome Me” and “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine,” The Kentucky Headhunters have won three Country Music Association awards, an Academy of Country Music award and a Grammy Award.

• Rev On: The Foreigner Experience, Monday, July 25. The music of classic rock band Foreigner comes to life through Rev On. A six-piece band, Rev On performs Foreigner hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

• The Monarchs, Monday, Aug. 8. The Louisville-based band has been performing since 1961 with its brand of doo-wop and old-time rock and roll. Former Louisville mayor Jerry Abramson once called the band “Louisville’s musical ambassadors.”

• Southern Accents: A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Friday, Sept. 9. Honoring the catalog of legendary rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Southern Accents perform classic songs such as “American Girl,” “Free Fallin” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

All performances in the series begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are $25, with the exception of the Kentucky Headhunters concert, which is $30 per ticket. Season passes are $149. A $2.50 processing fee is applied to all tickets.

For tickets, go to stephenfoster.com/concerts or call 502-348-5971 or 1-800-626-1563.

-30-