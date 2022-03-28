Obituary: Robert Conroy Harris, 83, Hodgenville

Robert Conroy Harris, 83, of Hodgenville, formerly of Hart County, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home in Hodgenville surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1938, in Elkton to the late Willis “Cobe” and Marie Settle Harris.

ROBERT CONROY HARRIS

He was a Circuit Court Clerk from 1970 to 2005, and also was the Administrator of the Court. He also served as Association President, and was a real estate broker and auctioneer. He also taught Sunday school class. He was a member of Munfordsville Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Bell Coleman; and one brother, Kenneth “Hatchet” Harris.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Ruby Alene Underwood Harris of Hodgenville; one son, Aaron (Kristi) Harris of Bowling Green; one stepson, Bobby (Tammy) Shoffner of Hodgenville; one stepdaughter, Lauralene (Willie) Reed of Hodgenville; two grandchildren, Steve Harris and Paige Harris; five stepgrandchildren, Brandon, Tiffany, Bradley, Chuck, and Oliva; eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Chole, Ali, Wilken, William, Kenneth, Ryleigh and Cameron; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with Brandon Reed officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-