Obituary: Dewayne Goodlett, 72, Taylorsville

Dewayne Goodlett, 72, of Taylorsville, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Taylorsville to the late Hubert Earl and Lillie Francis Nation Goodlett. He was a farmer and a truck driver for Bennett’s Gas, Driscoll’s, Mercer and Roger’s Farm. He was a member of the Open Door Christian Center. He loved his cattle, driving a truck and he never met a stranger.

DEWAYNE GOODLETT

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Goodlett.

He is survived by his daughter, Dwanja (Keith) Goodlett of Taylorsville; one son, Chad (Patty) Goodlett of Bloomfield; his wife, Vickie Ingram of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Danielle, Dalton, Jacklyn, Lexi, Thomas and Stevie; four great-grandchildren, Braylee, Noah, Isabella and Ryker; and one niece, Donigale Goodlett of Taylorsville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating.. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-