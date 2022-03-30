Obituary: Wanda Faye Newton, 69, Bardstown

Wanda Faye Newton, 69, of Bardstown, better known as Faye or Maggie, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her daughter’s home after battling a terminal illness since October 2021. She was born July 20, 1952 in Saint Francis at the home of her parents, the late John Marion (Keg) annd Lucille Mattingly. She lived in Bardstown the past 20 years.

She had a big heart and welcomed many into her family and was a childcare provider for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leslie Newton; a stillborn child Dominique; and two brothers, Robert Mattingly and Gerald Mattingly.

Survivors include two daughters, Amber Jo Grubbs (Phillip) and Krista Noel Hillard (Terry); one son, Matthew Eric Newton; 11 brothers and sisters; and seven grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Cole, Kaylee, Bryson, Jayce, and Harley.

She will be cremated. The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Michael’s Cemetery with her brother, Deacon Tom Mattingly officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the family for services or to your favorite children’s charity.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

