Obituary: Mary Pauline ‘Polly’ Hill McDonald, 93, Fredericktown

Mary Pauline “Polly” Hill McDonald, 93, of Fredericktown, died at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.

MARY PAULINE “POLLY” HILL MCDONALD

She is survived by three daughters, Paula McDonald, Mary Ellen (Leelan) Tharp and Lois (Freddy) Carricom, all of Bardstown; two sons, Martin (Connie) McDonald of Fredericktown and David (Sheila) McDonald of Bardstown;

one sisters, Helen Monteleone of Tampla, Fla.; one brother, James Hill of Loretto; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Nelson County Humane Society, 2391 New Haven Rd., Bardstown, KY 40004.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-