Obituary: Martha ‘Marty’ Wimsett, 59, Bardstown

Martha “Marty” Wimsett, 59, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born March 22, 1963, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Raymond “Ray” and Mary Agnes Price Wimsett. She was a former employee of American Fuji Seal and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gambling and was an avid UK fan.

She is survived by one daughter, Tara (Greg) Boone of Bardstown; her loving companion, Steve Thompson of Bardstown; Steve’s daughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Smith of Bardstown; three sisters, Brenda Wimsett of Bardstown, Patty (Sanford) Stevens of Georgia, and Julie (David) Mattingly of Bardstown; three brothers, Ron (Rose Marie) Wimsett of Bardstown, and Allen (LeighAnn) Wimsett and David (Becky) Wimsett, both of New Haven; and four grandchildren, Chloe Boone, Cara Bella Boone, Isaiah Smith and Logan Smith.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022,, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemeter.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with evening prayers on Friday.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

