Obituary: Edward Alvin Reed, 81, Buffalo

Edward Alvin Reed, 81, of Buffalo, formerly of Illinois, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown with his family by his side. He was born July 28, 1940, in Foosland, Ill., to the late Joseph Harrison and Martha Emma Mott Reed. He retired from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked as a truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Reed; and two brothers, Charles Reed and James Reed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 13 years, Patricia Lovall Reed of Buffalo; two daughters, Daniela Reed of California and Gina Crowley of Cape Giradeau Mo.; one son, Ray (Karen) Chitwood of Summersville; two sisters, Elizabeth Reed of Florida and Linda Reed of Illinois; three brothers, Ted Reed of Ill, Bob Reed of Florida, and Don Reed of N.C.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service is at the Lebanon National Veteran Cemetery in Lebanon at a later dat, with Nathan Housley and Ray Chitwood officiating.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

