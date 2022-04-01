Hollingshead appointed to represent District 4 on the NC Board of Education

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 31, 2022 — The Nelson County Board of Education unanimously appointed Ashley Hollingshead Wednesday night to represent the District 4 on the Nelson County Board of Education.

Hollingshead replaces longtime board member Diane Breeding who stepped down on March 1, 2022, to deal with health issues. She will serve the unexpired term of Breeding’s elected board seat.

“Each of the four applicant interviews showed the enthusiasm that our community has for the future of our schools. The other board members and I are honored to have Ms. Hollingshead, and the experiences she brings, assume the District 4 seat,” board Chairman Damon Jackey said.

“She is a parent of children who attend the Nelson County Schools and an active member of the Cox’s Creek community. Ashley’s commitment and dedication to all students will be an invaluable asset to expanding learning opportunities from pre-school to graduation.”

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Board interviewed each applicant who filed

to fill the vacancy.

Hollingshead will be sworn in at the Board’s next regular meeting on April 19.

-30-