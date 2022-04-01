Obituary: Eleanor Taylor Rapier, 93, Bardstown

Eleanor Taylor Rapier, 93, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Wesley Manor. She was born in Frederickstown to William Chester and Eliza Diana Taylor. In 1955, she married Augustine “Gus” Rapier. She worked for the Kentucky Department of Parks, and for nearly 40 years for Smith Bros. Trucking. She loved raising flowers in her yard and playing bridge. She was an accomplished seamstress, and especially enjoyed singing in her church choir. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ELEANOR TAYLOR RAPIER

Her most endearing quality was her love and faith in the Lord. Her Catholic faith was the center of her life, and shaped who she was and how she loved every day.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband; four sisters, Mary Garland Boone, Sr. Mary Diane Taylor OSU, Violet Rapier Smith and Carole Taylor; two brothers, Frank Taylor and William “Buddy” (Joyce) Taylor; and one brother-in-law, Luckett Clements.

She is survived by her three daughters, Beth (Dennis) Ford, Mary Kay (Paul) Turner, and Ann (Marty) Bryan; two sisters, Catherine Clements and Judy (Steve) Thompson; one brother, Tom (Tippy) Taylor; one sister-in-law, Marilee Taylor; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bethlehem High School and/ or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-