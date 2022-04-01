Obituary: Charlie Osbourne, 75, Turners Station

Charlie Osbourne, 75, of Turners Station, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Louisville. He was a native of Bardstown and retired from the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in LaGrange. He was an excellent carpenter and dedicated family man, enjoyed traveling with his wife Regina, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

CHARLIE OSBOURNE

He was a man who loved the Lord above all else. He was blessed with ten loving and devoted siblings. His love and devotion carried over to his wife of 42 years, Regina. He was a loving, caring, dedicated father and father-in-law. He was an exceptional “Poppy” to his twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and loved always.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Patrick and Frances Evelyn Miles Osbourne; and two sisters, Frances “Snookie” Moon and Rita Livers.

He is survived by his wife Regina Osbourne; five children, Sean (Emily) Voyles, Alana (Brook) Doll, Renee (Larry) Stivers, Paula (Chris) McLain, and Barbara (Rick) Gutowski; eight siblings, Joe (Debbie) Osbourne, James “Bo” (Sylvia) Osbourne, Linda (Elbert) Stallings, JoAnn (John) Hutchins, Wanda (Jim) Craig, Sheila Osbourne, Debbie (Mark) Thompson, and Mary Margaret “Peggy” Osbourne; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. His grandson, Johnny Doll, will officiate.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

