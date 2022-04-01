Obituary: Tanya Renee Greathouse, 41, Bardstown

Tanya Renee Greathouse, 41, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Norton Hospital. She was born June 27, 1980, in Bardstown to Donna Faye Firman and Charles Edward Greathouse. She was a manager for World Finance. She was a cosmetologist and was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Bardstown. She was the clown of her family who never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Faye Greathouse.

She is survived by her father, Charles Edward “Sonny” Greathouse of Bardstown; one her sister, Natalie (Demetrius) Greathouse of Bardstown; one brother, Michael (Hannah) Greathouse of Cox’s Creek; six nephews, Alex Greathouse, Peyton Greathouse, Ryan Beatty, Trey Greathouse, Domonique Taylor and Michael Greathouse Jr.; three nieces, Mi’kayle Broach, Mi’ka Greathouse and Lauren Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

