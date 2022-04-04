Obituary: Etta True Baker Hord, 87, Lebanon

Etta True Baker Hord, 87, of Lebanon, died April 1, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown after an illness. She was born to the late John William Baker and Crittie Lou Claywell Baker on Oct. 29, 1934, in Cumberland County.

She attended Lebanon Baptist Church. She spent most of her working career at the Florida Tile Factory of Kentucky. Every year she looked forward to planning a week-long birthday celebration to share with her co-workers. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, eating out, going to yard sales, collecting dishes, other collectibles and tending to her flowers.

A special thank you to Kaitlyn Smith and the Staff at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Selva Fay Baker Gilbert and Clara Mae Baker (in infancy); and three brothers JW Baker, Jack Etsel Baker, and Dan E Baker.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Byrd (J.R.) of Tennessee and Sandy Gaskins (Frank) of Campbellsville; one son, Larry Hord of Buffalo; one sister, Yvonne Hardin (Donald) of Fairfield; one granddaughter, Tina Hord-Leinart of Tennessee; two grandsons, Travis Hord and Blake Byrd (Melissa), both of Tennessee; two great-grandsons, Gage Hord and Griffin Byrd, both of Tennesse; a special nephew, Willard Trance Baker of Franklin; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Little Union Baptist Church for Parking Lot Fund at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

