Obituary: Linda Sue Dadisman, 69, New Hope

Linda Sue Dadisman, 69 of New Hope, died peacefully at her home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born to the late William Thomas “Tic” Howell and Anna Ruth Peach Howell in Bradfordsville on Oct. 1, 1952. She was a former deputy jailer with the Nelson County and Marion County jails. For many years she volunteered with the New Hope Food Bank. She was always helping others. She would help anyone with anything even if it meant her doing without. She spent most of her time doing what she loved the most and that was taking care of her grandbabies. She had the biggest, kindest heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother James Howell, and a grandson Thomas Keith Howell.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Dadisman; four children, Paula (Danny) Newton of Lawrenceburg, Chris (Buffi) Howell and Matt (Kristy) Dadisman, both of New Hope, and David Dadisman of Bardstown; four siblings, Larry (Donna) Howell and Terry (Francis) Howell, both of Bloomfield, Mary Ann Searcy of Frankfort, and Donald (Beth) Howell of Lebanon Junction; 10 grandchildren, Tamara Shouse, Dalton Howell, Brantley Howell, Drew Dadisman, Alex Dadisman, Aiden Dadisman, Morgan Dadisman, Kendal Dadisman, Avery Dadisman and Kolton Dadisman; and one great-grandchild, Emerson Osbourne.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in High View Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service. The services will be livestreamed via the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Pallbearers will be Drew Dadisman, Alex Dadisman, Aiden Dadisman, Dalton Howell, Tamera Shouse, Joey Searcy, Willy Howell and Kenny Waldridge.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

