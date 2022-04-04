Nelson County Jail Logs — March 28-April 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, March 28, 2022

Jennifer Nicole Cissell, 34, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Adonis Figueredo Tornes, 41, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 34, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Kenneth Shane Mitchell, 35, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; criminal mischief, first-degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, first-degree; menacing; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 22, New Haven, parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $980 cash. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sara Beth Johnson, 34, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; inadequate muffler; failure to illuminate head lamps. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

William Edward Kennedy, 57, Bardstown, possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Khristopher Holmes Gilreath, 35, McCreary, contempt of court. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dale Johnson, 35, Crab Orchard, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Tyrone Shakur Raehme, 22, Radcliff, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:27 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:29 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 20222, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Edward Tipton, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Francis Clark, 55, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Shane Keeling, 34, Lebanon, contempt of court. No blond listed. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ju’Quintis Faizon Arnez Mason, 23, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:07 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Amber Marie Elzy, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, April 1, 2022

Troy Lloyd Foster, 49, Bloomfield, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,835, Booked at 12:57 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Aaron Spalding, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking – auto, $10,000 or more; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $35,000 cash. Booked at 4 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kimberly Michelle Downs, 30, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:07 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Jermone Dones, 55, Boston, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more units of a date rape drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Teri Lynn Carter, 48, 40069, theft of identity of another without consent. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Frank Walker, 65, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Jason Riley, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:46 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

Reid Shacoi Young, 27, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

Tonya Marie Hutchins, 43, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Allen Wiggington, violation of a Kentucky protective order; burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; violations of condition of release. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Nicholas Boblitt, 24, Bardsdtown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 7:52 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Justin Ryan Smith, 32, Bardstown, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davie Turney Baker, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Anthony Miles, 37, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $295 cash. Booked at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harriet J. Norvell, receiving stolen property, from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Paul Jarvis, 59, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Ronnie James King, 46, Bardstown, speeding, 25 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; no insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Bradley Bode, 20, 30439, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Nichole Nichols, 18, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession of marijuana; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; one headlight. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles David Foster, 53, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $35,000 cash. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, April 4, 2022

Roseane Lee Woolet, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Doris Nicole Lutes, 33, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 4:20 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-