Obituary: James C. ‘Jimmy’ Williamson Jr., 80, New Haven

James C. “Jimmy” Williamson Jr., 80, of New Haven, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home. He was a retired welder and worked many hours building the Culvertown Community Park. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Gyatt. He loved fishing and hunting, making wine, and gardening, but most of all he loved his family.

JAMES C. “JIMMY” WILLIAMSON JR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Sr. and Nancy Clark Williamson; two sisters, Sylvia Culver (Monk) and Catherine Omari; and two brothers, John Michael Williamson and William Joseph “Joe” (Vicky) Williamson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Thompson Williamson; two sons, James Patrick (Gaynell) Williamson and Joseph Paul Williamson; one sister, Margie Benningfield; two brothers, Daniel (Chris) Williamson and Tony (Pam) Williamson; one brother-in-law, Takeo Omari; four grandchildren, Jessica Williams, and James Williamson, Jakob Williamson and Jordan Williamson; two great-grandchildren, Bella Williams and Trent Williams; along with his fur baby, Teddy.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow in the St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Bereavement Committee at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

