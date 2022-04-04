Obituary: Joseph David Newton, 68, Holy Cross

Joseph David Newton, 68, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 19, 1953, in Nelson County. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal with 37 years of service. He was a very active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and was loved by a multitude of members of the community.

JOSEPH DAVID NEWTON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Newton (died Jan. 1, 2022); his parents, Joseph Chester and Mary Mildred Donahue Newton; and one brother, Stanley Newton.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Satterly (Steven) of Cox’s Creek and Sherry Cecil of New Haven; eight sisters, Linda Richardson (James) of Bardstown, Sister Joyce Marie Newton of Ferdinand, Ind., Hazel Lyvers (Pat) of Holy Cross, Kathleen Bunnell, Ramona Clark, Janice Higdon (Paul), Monica Thompson (Steve) and Margaret Newton, all of Louisville; three brothers, Ray Newton (Marilyn) and Benny Newton (Renee Davis), both of Bardstown and Joe Newton (Beth) of Louisville; 10 grandchilderen, John Satterly, Caitlin Witte, M.J. Cecil (Sarah Meck), Tristan Satterly, Zack Cecil, J.B. Cecil, Brandon Satterly, Owen Satterly, Brantley Jeffries and Megan Vires; and five great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

-30-