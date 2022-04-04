Obituary: Christy Lee Hardin Smith, 44, Bardstown

Christy Lee Hardin Smith, 44, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 21, 1978, in Lawrenceburg to the late Mr. James Lee and Christine Sallee Hardin. She was attending the Jehovah Witnesses Bible Study.

CHRISTY LEE HARDIN SMITH

She is survived by her husband, Larry S. Smith; two sisters, Leslie Dominguez of Springfield and Tina Sallee-Foster of Springfield; three brothers, Charles Leslie Hardin of Bardstown, Chris Sallee-Foster of Bardstown and Jerry (Sheila) Chesser of Willisburg; six nieces; three nephews; and four great-nieces.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Marlene Farley officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-