Nelson Fiscal Court agrees to lease 1.2 acre lot for new veterans memorial park

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 — Nelson County fiscal court voted unanimously to enter into a lease with a local veterans group for a Veterans Memorial Park on East John Rowan across from McDonald’s Restaurant.

Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park, a 501(c)(3) local organization, initially asked to place the park at the lot surrounding the Mayor’s Park but the city was unable to accomodate the park with sufficient space.

The lot, owned by the county, is 1.2 acres and lays adjacent to the Town & Country Bank and Trust branch and the Nelson County Fire Department Station 1.

The purpose of the park is to provide a place to remember the county’s veterans and their service to the country over the past 200 years. According to organizers, the park will also offer space for education as well as prayer and meditation.

Judge Executive Dean Watts told the court the agreement will allow him to enter into a 99-year lease with the organization.

More details about the park will be presented to the court at a later date.

STATE BUDGET EARMAKRS $10 MILLION FOR NELSON. Watts told the court that the recently approved state budget approved by the Kentucky General Assembly includes $10 million that will help cover the costs of the joint infrastructure project that will connect the City of Bardstown’s water system with the Louisville Water Co.’s main line just on KY 245 in Bullitt County.

Nelson Fiscal Court had already pledged $5 million of its American Rescue Act funds to the project, which is involves the City of Bardstown, Nelson Fiscal Court and the Northeast Nelson Water Co.

The state funding will help cover the complete cost of the project, Watts said.

The project goes a long way to solve the need for additional water for the community’s next several decades.

ROAD CLOSURE REQUEST. The owner of property at the end of Froman Greenwell Road has asked fiscal court to close a section at the end of road. The owner owns all the property on both sides and the roads and wishes his section to be closed.

According to County Engineer Brad Spalding, the property owner has agreed to provide room for the county to build a turnaroun spot.

ROADSIDE CLEANUPL COMING. The date for local organizations to sign up for roadside cleanup is Tuesday, April 12th. County organizations can earn money for their group by cleaning up roads in the county. Contact Judge Executive Dean Watts at (502) 348-1800 for details.

In other business, the court:

— approved a resolution naming April as Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month.

— gave final approval of the E911 Dispatch Board budget;

— approved the county’s participation in the BACKUPPS program that will enhance the ability of law enforcement agencies to work together.

