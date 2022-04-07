Nelson County Jail Logs — April 5-7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 5, 2022

Shane Michael Stevens, 54, Frankin, La., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance card. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nicole Dunn, 35, New Albany, Ind., fugitive warrant. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chadwick, Burgan, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; tampering with physical evidence; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,250 cash. Booked at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 25, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Aimee Lynne Benson, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines. Bond total is $14,830 cash. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen Noe, 32, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Brooke Eisenback, 33, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Howard Ray Boone, 32, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrie Denise Thompson, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shenquella Deshay Tonge, 32, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $11,733 cash. Booked at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lanora Katherine Hoskins, 22, Muldraugh, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Blair Thomas, 41, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Robert Cundiff, 25, Radcliff, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Douglas Eric McFarland, 52, Dwale, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Beth Lucas, 33, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Allen, 49, Lebanon Junction, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

William Raffo Culver, 56, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no seat belts; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts); criminal littering; promoting contraband, first-degree; contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond total is $10.063 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Joseph Benjamin McGee Jr., 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-