Obituary: Edward Ray Parker, 87, Florissant, Mo.

Edward Ray Parker, 87, of Florissant, Mo., died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He grew up in Mississippi County, Missouri near Wyatt, Mo. He was the eldest son born to the Rev. Walter Freeman (a sharecropper and preacher) and Margaret Ann Hayden Parker (a wonderful homemaker) on Feb. 3, 1935.

EDWARD RAY PARKER

He married Loretta Sue Below Jan. 9, 1955, and they moved to St. Louis in 1960 to provide for their family and follow opportunities for Ed to make his mark in the business world. He worked in developing sales and personal relationships for nearly 50 years, starting his career with Blankenship and Wolgast Supply prior to establishing Parker and JAMS Distributing. He remained active in his local baptist church (Hanley Hills and Florissant Valley), as well as serving on the board of the Missouri Baptist College, Cystic FIbrosis Board, and St. Louis Metro Baptist Association.

He loved to fish and would take his three girls on an occasional fishing trip. He always said those trips cost him a fortune in lost hooks, bobbers, and weights but he always said that with a smile. Taking his family to a Cardinal game or a Blues game was also a highlight for him. He would tell stories about all the times he went and how the family enjoyed that time together.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Loretta; one sister, Sylvia; and one brother, Jackie.

He is survived by three daughters, Susan (Bruce) Hey of Bardstown, Sharon (Mark) Parker-Young of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Jill (Ryan) Hodges of Hazelwood, Mo.; one son, E. Stephen Parker of Montevallo, Ala.; one sister, Margie Hubbard; eight grandchildren, Alex (Elizabeth) Hey of Bardstown, Zac Parker, Hannah Parker, Kaitlin (Anthony) Westendorf of Cynthiana, Ind., Megan (boyfriend Justin) McDonald of Wentzville, Mo., Matthew (Jenna) Hodges of St Charles, Mo., Michael (Melissa) Hodges of Kansas City, Mo., and Marc (fiancé Ella Thomas) Hodges of Cullman, Ala.; nine great-grandchildren, Aubrey Hey and Makenzie Hey, both of Bardstown, Charlie Westendorf, Colby Westendorf, and Mozzie Westendorf of Cynthiana, Kipp Hodges of Kansas City, Mo., Warren Hodges of St. Charles, Mo., and two more arriving soon; and a number of cousins.

Visitation is 4-5 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Florissant Valley Baptist Church in Florissant, Mo., with a 5 p.m. memorial service.

The funeral and visitation is noon Saturday, April 9, 2022, at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Mo., with graveside services to follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery near Charleston, Mo.

Memorial donations can be sent to TEAM Food Pantry in Florissant, Mo., or the Kenny Rodgers Children’s Center in Sikeston, Mo.

-30-