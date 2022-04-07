Obituary: Charles ‘Adrian’ Downs, 73, Bardstown

Charles “Adrian” Downs, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home. He was born June 24, 1948, in Culvertown. He was a retired employee of General Electric with 33 years of service. He built homes and enjoyed woodworking. He loved spoiling his grandbabies. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He fought in Vietnam and was awarded the Silver Star.

CHARLES “ADRIAN” DOWNS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Beam and Frances Pearl Clark Downs; and one brother, Paul Downs.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Connie Cissell Downs; two daughters, Stephanie Green (Kevin) of Elizabethtown and Allison Knoppe (Ben) of Bardstown; two sisters, Juanita Metcalf and Betty Cissell, both of Culvertown; four brothers, Thurman Downs of Ohio, and Arnold Downs, Raffo Downs, and David Downs, all of Bardstown; and eight grandchildren, Xavier, Madison, Arthur, Daphne, Randy, Preston, Camden and Kaylea.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

