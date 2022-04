NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 8, 2022 — Jon Snow, a Republican candidate for 5th District magistrate, was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Snow is one of two Republicans in the May primary seeking the 5th District seat. WBRT’s Milt Spalding ran the board in the absence of Jim Brooks. Running time: 43 minutes.

-30-