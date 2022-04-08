Obituary: Thomas G. ‘Jerry’ Caldwell, 62, Lebanon

Thomas G. “Jerry” Caldwell, 62 of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Lebanon to the late William Ivo Caldwell Jr. and Elizabeth Odele Wathen Caldwell. He was a proud and dedicated employee of Kroger where he exhibited his hard work for 42 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Elijah “Blue” Caldwell; two sisters, Brenda Caldwell and Karen Money; and one brother, Austin Caldwell.

He is survived by one son, Justin Thomas Caldwell of Lebanon; 11 siblings, Marcella Brady, Billy Caldwell and Monica Caldwell, all of Calvary, Cecilia Smith, Phyllis Beavers, and Jackie Caldwell Thomas, all of Bardstown, Connie Gaddie and Tim Caldwell, both of Lebanon, Pam Ford and Charlie Caldwell, both of Campbellsville, and Danny Caldwell of Finley; his ex-wife, Eva Annette Hughes of Lebanon; and a host of other family members and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebaon with the Rev. Jeff Newton officiating. Burial is Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-