Nelson County Jail Logs — April 7-8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Joseph Paul Hester, 54, Upton, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Tonya Renee Willett, 43, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Clinton Ray Boblitt, 66, Willisburg, sexual abuse, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Paul Lafollette, 42, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $3,156 cash. Booked at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Mudd, 41, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Lloyd Foster, 49, Bloomfield, burglary, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Raymond Miles, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Williamson, 37, Mount Washington, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Tonya Jean Clark, 47, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $12,000 cash. Booked at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, April 8, 2022

Sara Marie Shelburne, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022.

Francisco Javier Villan-Cartes, 24, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Malynda Gayle Culver, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-