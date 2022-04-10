Obituary: Kerry Lynn Gillahan, 62, Bardstown

Kerry Lynn Gillahan, 62, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Spencer County to the late Eugene and Nila Jean Colvin Gillahan. He was a former employee of Leggett and Platt Manufacturing and Blaze. He loved to watch birds and was a great handyman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jason Ray Gillahan.

He is survived by two daughters, Caarie (Doug) Hall of Shelbyville and Kristy (Jeremy) Drake of Bonnieville; one son, Zachary Gillahan of Bardstown; one sister, Vicki Chatman of Shelbyville; and six grandchildren.

His family honored his wishes for cremation with a private memorial service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

