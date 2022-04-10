Obituary: Anna Catherine Edelen Medley, 85, formerly of Manton

Anna Catherine Edelen Medley, 85, of Louisville, formerly of Manton, died Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born Oct. 11, 1936 in Manton, KY to the late John Richard and Mary Bell Smith Edelen.

ANNA CATHERINE EDELEN MEDLEY

She was retired from Bank One, now Chase, after 28 years of service. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wallace Medley Jr.; and two siblings, John Richard Edelen Jr. and Benita Edelen.

Survivors include one son, Joseph W. Medley III (Carol); two granddaughters, Jennifer Lynne Gillespie and Rebecca Suzanne Medley; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Medley and Tyler Gillespie.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery next to her husband.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her memory may be made to Mass of the Air or to any charity of your choice.

Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-