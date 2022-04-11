Nelson County Jail Logs — April 9-10, 2022
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Kenneth Nelson, 33, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; resisting arrest; theft of identity of another without consent; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); speeding, 26 mph over limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; disregarding stop sign; failure to signal; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more dosage units of an unspecified drug). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 5:27 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Andrew Sharp, 29, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Katherine Elizabeth Rogers, 31, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Booked at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Dawn Lyvers, 30,, Bloomfield, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheyanne Dawn Gutknecht, 23, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Bettie Carole Neat, 46, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
-30-