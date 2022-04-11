Obituary: Tony Wimsatt, 61, Springfield

Tony Wimsatt, 61, of Springfield, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 9, 1961, in Bardstown. He was an avid fisherman and craftsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Wimsatt; one nephew, Jason Wimsatt; and one sister-in-law, Carole Wimsatt.

He is survived by his daughter, Savannah (Cody) Nally of Springfield; one son, Anthony (Rocio) Wimsatt of Bardstown; two sisters, Donna Wilhite of Bardstown and Lorie (Steve) Graves of Springfield; three brothers, Dale (Robin) Wimsatt of Bardstown, Mike (Debbie) Wimsatt of Bardstown, and Timmy (Tammy) Wimsatt of Springfield; two grandchildren, Scarlett Nally and Colton Nally; one grandchild on the way; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with Bro Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

