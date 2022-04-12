Obituary: Julie Renee Lewis, 39, Louisville

Julie Renee Lewis, 39, of Louisville, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Aug. 28, 1982, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Anthony Lewis.

She is survived by one daughter, Candice Lewis of Louisville; one son, Mason Lewis of Louisville; her mother, Robin West Lewis of Louisville; one brother, John Michael (Brittany) Lewis of Louisville; two nieces, Izabella Lewis and Gracie Lewis; one nephew, Landon Lewis; three aunts, Regina (Bo) Rush, Vickie (Dennis) Gurley and Joy (Donald) Hardinl and two uncles, David (Beverly) Lewis and Glenn(Linda) Lewis.

The funeral was Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin McKnight officiating. Burial was in Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

