U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie ‘meet & greet’ lunch set for Monday at public library

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — Fourth District Congressman Thomas Massie will make his first visit as a candidate for Congress next week, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library.

The “meet and greet” event will also include lunch, which is provided.

Massie is seeking re-election this year and has three primary challengers on the May 17, 2022 ballot.

If Massie were to win his May 17 primary election and again in November, he would then represent the Nelson County communities of Cox’s Creek, High Grove, Fairfield, Bloomfield, Chaplin, and the surrounding areas north of Bardstown.

In the wake of the General Assembly’s congressional redistricting earlier this year, Nelson County was divided, with the southern half of the county, remaining in the 2nd Congressional District, and the northern part being moved to Massie’s 4th Congressional District.

Registration is not required but strong recommended. For more information, visit www.ThomasMassie.com/Nelson.

