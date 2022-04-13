Bardstown City Council approves donation to Nelson County Community Clinic

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council approved a donation request of $6,000 from the Nelson County Community Clinic.

According to the donation application, the funds will be used to help cover the clinic’s operating expenses.

The Community Clinic’s mission continues to be to help the working poor with access to health care, vision care, dental care and prescription assistance.

Councilman David Dones sponsored the donation request and he was joined by several other council members who were vocal in their support and appreciation of what the clinic provides to the community’s working poor.

5K RUN. The council also approved a request by the Community Clinic for the necessary street closures for the clinic’s annual “Run for the health of It.” The 5K runs 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The 5K starts at Xavier Drive and North Fifth Street and goes back through the Edgewood subdivision before returning to the area of Xavier Drive and Spalding Hall.

SERVICE REQUEST. The council approved a request from C&H Properties for the city to accept a sewer main extension into the city’s sanitary sewer system. The extension will provide service to a multi-family apartment complex planned for the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Filiatreau Lane.

In other council business:

— Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, reviewed the financial report for March 2022. He explained how that he had moved some of the city’s cash into certificates of deposit covering three months, nine months and 13 month terms. The reason is so that the city will not have large sums of cash tied up in long term investments in the event the cash is need for a project.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the council chambers on Xavier Drive next to the Rec Center gym.

-30-