Video: WBRT interview with Congressman Thomas Massie, Wednesday, April 16, 2022

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Fourth District Congressman Thomas Massie called in to WBRT Wednesday afternoon, April 13, 2022, to talk about his tenure in Washington DC, his re-election campaign and the meet and greet he is hosting Monday, April 19, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library. A pulled pork lunch is provided for those who attend.

-30-