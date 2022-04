Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — The candidate interviews ahead of the May 17th primary election continue on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. This week Toni Wiley, a Republican candidate for District 3 magistrate, was our studio guest. Running time: 44 minutes 58 seconds.