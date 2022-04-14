Obituary: William ‘Lit’ Lydian, 72, Bardstown

William “Lit” Lydian, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 10, 2022, at U of L Health – Jewish. He was born March 20, 1950, in Bloomfield. He was a retired truck driver for Yellow Trucking, Teamster Union member, a member of First Baptist Church and Bourbon City Bikers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louis Lydian and Georgia Louise Claxton; and three brothers, Robert “Red” Lydian, Brian Claxton and Carlos Claxton.

He is survived by seven children, Litisha (Reggie) Addy, William (Elaine) Redd, Mercedes Redd, Saundra Williams, Jumaane Johnson, LaTonye Smith and Regina Smithers; seven brothers and sisters, Tony (Theresa) Jacobs, Marion Claxton, Dr. Ronald Claxton, Cynthia Claxton, Genita Claxton, Dale (Melissa) Claxton and Darnel Lydian; his girlfriend, Donna Cowherd; a host of grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Smith officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

