Obituary: John Albert Drake, 85, Bloomfield

John Albert Drake, 85, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. He was born March 11, 1937, to Abe Drake and Anna Wood Bishop Drake. He was a retired employee of the former D. B. Sutherland and Sons. He was a retired construction worker and he loved to go fishing. He was a member of Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church.

JOHN ALBERT DRAKE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Allen Drake; and one brother, Joe Hickman.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie May “Lil” Duncan Drake; two sons, William “Buster” Drake and Terry (Lysa) Drake, both of Bardstown; one sister, Sue Ann James of Bardstown; two brothers, Bobby (Eva) King of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bill Downs of Melbourne, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grand children; and one special nephew, John James of Bardstown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Robert Marshall and Joseph Marshall officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

