Nelson County Jail Logs — April 11-13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 10, 2022

Cory Dewayne Fogle, 42, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Eric Brown, 38, Bloomfield,, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; no insurance or no insurance card; possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of fines; failure to appear. Bond is $6,383 cash. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Aaron Michael Meredith, 35, Bardstown, fugitive from another state; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,404 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Hayes Price, 47, Portland, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 25, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Corey Reed, 36, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree; contempt of court. Bond total is $11,611 cash. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corisha Mon’e Cissell, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear. Bond is $1,250 cash. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Robert Tyler Smith, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Paul King, 32, New Haven, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,350 cash. Booked at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. booked at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Taylor Brooke Blanton, 29, Nortonville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reico Demond Graves, 46, Radcliff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license to be in possession; probation violation (for technical violation); operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Thomas Smith, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trever Austin Cissel, 20, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree – police officer; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); failure to signal; no insurance card; no registration receipt; disregarding traffic control device; careless driving; improper display of registration plates. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Freman Maddox Jr., 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-