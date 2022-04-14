Bardstown man jailed following high speed pursuit thru Nelson, Bullitt counties

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 14, 2022 — A 20-year-old Bardstown man is in jail today following a high-speed pursuit that began Wednesday at KY 245 and Springfield Road, ran into town and west on Boston Road, before circling back behind Sympson Lake and finally north on KY 245 to Bullitt County.

TREVER AUSTIN CISSEL

Trever Austin Cissel, 20, faces a long list of charges for his part in the pursuit that began after a Nelson County deputy sheriff attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of KY 245 and Springfield Road.

Cissel, operating a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle fled the scene at high speed. While being pursued, his use of the turning lane and median to pass vehicles caused an accident on KY245 near Harrison Fork Road. Cissel was later spoted in Bullitt County on KY 480, and the Shepherdsville Police found Cissel’s wrecked motorcycle and caught him as he attempted to flee on foot.

He was arrested and transported first to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail on an initial bond of $10,000 cash.

Cissel is charged with 10 counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); failure to signal; no insurance card; no registration receipt; disregarding traffic control device; careless driving; improper display of registration plates.

Additional charges may be filed as agencies in Bullitt and Nelson counties continue their investigation.

-30-