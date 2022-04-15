McCoy announces plan to retire as Nelson County’s state rep. at end of 2022

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 14, 2022 — State Rep. Chad McCoy, who has represented the 50th House District since 2016, announced Thursday he will retire from the legislature when his current terms end at the end of this year.

REP. CHAD MCCOY

“It’s an incredible privilege to serve Bardstown and Nelson County in the House and I’m grateful to this community for placing their trust in me,” McCoy said. “I’ve said all along that I have no intention to become a career politician and the time has come to move on to the next chapter.”

McCoy has served as Majority Whip since 2018. As a member of leadership, McCoy’s role has primarily been to build consensus on priority issues.

“We’ve made great progress in creating opportunities for Kentuckians here in our district and across the Commonwealth,” he said.

In addition to serving in leadership, McCoy is an active member of several House Committees, including Judiciary, Education, and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations.

PRIMARY CHANGES. McCoy’s decision to leave politics dramatically changes the political landscape of the May 17th Republican primary for the 50th District seat.

Instead of an incumbent facing off against two primary challengers, two political newcomers — Trey Bradley, the county GOP chairman, and U.S. Air Force veteran Candy Massaroni — will face off. With just over one month before the primary election, the race will be a competitive one.

Regardles of the outcome on the Republican primary, Rep. McCoy will continue to work on behalf of constituents until his term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

-30-