Obituary: Lisa Lyvers, 59, Bardstown

Lisa Lyvers, 59, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Sansbury Care Center. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Bardstown. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Margarite “Dee” Auberry.

She is survived by one daughter, Latasha Lyvers of Cox’s Creek; one son, Zachary Douglas of Bardstown; four sisters, Brenda (Roy) Bartley and Shelia (Kelly) Bowman, both of Loretto, Debbie (Keith) Leake of Scottsburg, Ind., and Kim (Kenny) Harrell of Bardstown; three brothers, Mike Auberry of Bardstown, Donald (Wahseka) Auberry of Loretto; and Tim (Dawn) Auberry of Frankfort; and one grandson, Tyson Linton.

The services will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

