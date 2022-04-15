Obituary: Tonya Lynn Summitt, 54, Bardstown

Tonya Lynn Summitt, 54, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Jewish Hospital. She was born on Jan. 28, 1968, in Warren, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Woodard; one brother, Patrick Alan Porter; and one brother-in-law, Allan Summitt.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Summitt of Bardstown; one brother, Mike (Heather) Porter; one nephew, Cody Porter both of Washington; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Valerie Hill Summitt of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Julie Marie (Chris) Wagoner of Bardstown and Kristen Michelle (Nevada) Lamont of Grandbury, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service announced later.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-